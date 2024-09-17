CityPlace celebrates starting 25th year with culinary celebration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In October of 2020, CityPlace opened its doors in West Palm Beach to much fanfare. There was an FAO Schwarz, Barnes and Noble, Macy's, MovieCo, the Palm Beach Improv.

Many of those spaces have been repurposed or even demolished and only a few of the originals, like the City Cellar restaurant, remain.

This Thursday, City Celler will celebrate starting its 25th year by hosting a Cooking Class. They are teaming up with another CityPlace tenet Sur La Table.

"I'll be teaching everybody how to make our ricotta gnocchi, our green goddess dressing for the Rainbow Burrata Salad and our vanilla crème brulee," said Justin Carr, Executive Chef, City Cellar.

In addition, the entire CityPlace complex will be celebrating the start of their 25th year at the Taste of Cityplace event. That event is billed as a gastronomic celebration featuring bites from nearly 20 restaurants, live music, and a pumpkin patch. You can find a link to sign up for the cooking class or the Taste of CityPlace at the shining a light section of wptv.com.

CityPlace has had several names including Rosemary Square, The Square, and now we are back to its original namesake.

Cooking Class Menu:

Appetizer: Rainbow Burrata Salad

Guests will learn to assemble a vibrant salad featuring watermelon radish, burrata, tomato, cucumber, and marcona almonds, topped with a house-made Green Goddess dressing that guests will prepare themselves.

Entrée: Gnocchi Al Forno

Discover the art of pasta-making as guests craft their own gnocchi from scratch. They will then create a rich vodka cream sauce with free-range chicken, spinach, and fontina. After assembling the dish, it will be baked to perfection in your station’s oven.

Dessert: Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée

Finish on a sweet note by torching your own Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée, a classic dessert that will round out the cooking class experience.

