Citrus Grove Elementary students learn about agriculture, conservation at Newfield Farms

PALM CITY, Fla. — This morning on Shining A Light, students from Citrus Grove Elementary's Go Green Club had the opportunity to connect with nature and agriculture at Newfield Farms.

Guided by the farm team, the young gardeners eagerly harvested fresh dinosaur kale and poblano peppers, showcasing their passion for working the land.

The Go Green Club meets weekly to explore various aspects of agriculture, gardening, and conservation.

Principal Rose Rynca expressed her enthusiasm for the club's mission.

“They are here with Newfield, where they learn about agriculture and gardening and conservation,” she said.

This hands-on experience not only enhances students’ understanding of farming but also connects them to sustainable practices.

James Fitzgerald, senior manager of Community Development and Planning at Mattamy Homes, emphasized the importance of the partnership between Mattamy Homes and Citrus Grove Elementary.

Elvis Griffiths/WPTV Citrus Grove Elementary Principal Rose Rynca and James Fitzgerald, senior manager of community development and planning at Mattamy Homes, share with WPTV the importance of this initiative.

“Mattamy Homes really believes in the philosophy of trying to improve the communities we are privileged to become a part of," Fitzgerald explained. "With some mutual interests in the environment and agriculture, we saw it was a great fit with Rose and our team at Citrus Grove Elementary.”

As the children picked their crops, the joy and excitement were palpable. When asked about their harvest, one young gardener proudly declared, "I picked peppers!"

"The tried and true secret to getting your kids to eat veggies is let them grow it, let them cook it, and a lot of cheese!" WPTV anchor Hollani Davis proclaimed at the end of our broadcast.

