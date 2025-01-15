Watch Now
Cirque Italia pops up tent in Port St. Lucie this weekend

Performances run Jan. 17 through Jan. 20 at Clover Park
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — If you drove by Clover Park this morning, you may have noticed Cirque Italia's tent being assembled.

Their show this time is a dazzling 1950s-themed circus performance that's coming to Port St. Lucie.

Known for its international performers and jaw-dropping acts, the show brings audiences a nostalgic journey filled with hula hoops, Elvis Presley hits, and thrilling stunts.

Cirque Italia is family-friendly and animal-free, with performances running Jan. 17 through Jan. 20 at Clover Park.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at just $10. Tune in for a preview that's sure to amaze!

Showtimes

  • Jan. 17 – Friday: 7:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 18 – Saturday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., & 7:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 19 – Sunday: 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 20 – Monday: 7:30 p.m.

Click here for tickets.

