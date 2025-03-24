Ciao, Wellington! Inaugural Italian festival this weekend

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Grab your chairs and get ready to soak in the Italian vibes. The Galbani Festa Italiana is making its debut March 29-30 at the Wellington Amphitheater. The event promises a chill weekend filled with delicious food, live music and good times with family and friends.

The Galbani Festa Italiana in Wellington is proudly produced by the same team behind the beloved Taste of Little Italy held at Port St. Lucie's Tradition and also the original Feast of Little Italy in Jupiter, ensuring a celebration steeped in authentic Italian flavor and cultural experiences.

The festival will feature a mouthwatering lineup of Italian favorites from classic pizza to delectable zeppoles. There's sure to be something to satisfy every craving. This is the perfect opportunity to take a leisurely stroll through the food booths and try a little bit of everything.

But the Festa isn’t just about the eats. It's also a feast for the ears.

All weekend long, the Beachside Golf Cars stage will be rocking with performances from talented Italian American entertainers. Emceed by Virginia Sinicki of The KVJ Show on 97.9 WRMF, you can expect high-energy tribute acts, including a Saturday night show by Blond Ambition paying homage to Madonna, and a Sunday Rat Pack tribute to keep the good times rolling.

The La Cucina Galbani® Cooking Stage will feature live demos from celebrity chefs like Marco Sciortino. With tips and tricks to elevate your home cooking, you might leave with a few new recipes to impress your family.

Join in on the fun with a pizza-eating contest — emceed by WPTV reporter Kate Hussey — or cheer on contestants at the Celebrity Cheese Stacking Competition for Charity.

Admission is $5, and kids ages 12 and under get in free with an adult. The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

