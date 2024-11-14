Christmas tree event gives voice to 40 local charities in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Next week, the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast will host the Festival of Giving event, formally named the Festival of Trees.

"Our Executive Director, Tammy Calabria, had for years been looking for a way to bring nonprofits together to tell their stories and raise funds together. It always felt like we were competing for the same money to do good in the community. And she realized many nonprofits do not have a "front door" the community could walk through to learn more and get involved. She wanted to use our door as their door," said Christina McIntosh, the community outreach and events coordinator for the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast.

"In bringing the event home to the museum this year, we reimagined it to be called the Festival of Giving so that in the spirit of the season, we are giving back to over 40 nonprofits across the five main counties our education team works with. They are Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties," McIntosh said.

"Over 40 nonprofits will not only benefit financially from this event but they will also be able to spend the week telling their story and hopefully gaining new support, volunteers and more," McIntosh added.

Dates & Times

The museum exhibits will be closed and will not be available for play during these viewing times:



Monday, Nov. 18th: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday to Friday, Nov. 19th-22nd: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20th is Family Night and will include a visit from Santa.

WPTV News will be hosting a Let's Hear It event on Monday, Nov. 18. We want to hear from you. What are the good things happening where you live and what are some of the big challenges we can tackle together?

Join us at the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast in Jensen Beach on Monday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.