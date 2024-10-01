Children facing difficult times to get A-list treatment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a glamorous night where kids who've faced awful hardships are given the red carpet treatment by Little Smiles.

Virginia, KVJ Show co-host, has been involved with the gala for almost two decades.

"This is going to be one for the record books. A circus theme with all kinds of fun, additional acts and entertainment, and during all the bells and whistles, our team at Little Smiles behind the scenes has put together a fantastic gala. Really, it's gonna be fun," touted Virginia.

The 97.9 WRMF-FM radio personality said, "It's so fun, and every year it just gets better and better."

I asked her about the local kids who are receiving the A-list treatment.

"Little Smiles goes into local hospitals and hospices and shelters and any place where a kid is not able to find that normal [childhood] joy. Maybe they've been displaced by homelessness... ...Maybe they've been through a traumatic event. Little Smiles comes in and works with our nurses and social workers and helps a kid smile again, anything from an iPad to a trip to Disney to helping them get school supplies like whatever they need," Virginia said.

"These kids, they get all dolled up, and then we announce them. The KVJ Show gets to announce them. They get to walk the red carpet, strut their stuff down the red carpet to their favorite song. Get interviewed by KVJ, and it is absolutely phenomenal to see these smiles from your ear," said Brittany Perdigon, the executive director of Little Smiles.

The 19th annual Little Smiles Stars Ball is Saturday, Oct. 5 at the West Palm Beach Hilton. You can purchase tickets here.

At their website, you can also bid on auction items or shop from their Amazon Wish List.