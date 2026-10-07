Changing Lives Monster Dash 5K in Boca Raton supports hope, housing, mental health

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton nonprofit dedicated to helping people move from homelessness to self-sufficiency is inviting the community to support its mission during the Monster Dash 5K Run for Hope on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Changing Lives serves people in Boca Raton and Delray Beach by connecting them with housing resources, recovery programs, employment assistance, mentorship and other support services designed to help individuals rebuild their lives.

WATCH BELOW: Monster Dash 5K to be held in Boca Raton

From homelessness to hope: Monster Dash 5K to be held in Boca Raton

Executive director Jerry Pagan said the organization's goal is to do more than meet immediate needs.

"Changing Lives, it's an opportunity for us to not just feed the homeless but help them to rebuild their lives from street to self-sufficiency so they can be self-supporting and be part of the community," Pagan said.

He said the organization helps restore dignity through mental health support, housing opportunities and employment programs.

"They get a second chance at life," Pagan said.

Monster Dash 5K raises funds and awareness

The nonprofit's upcoming Monster Dash 5K Run for Hope will take place at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

According to Changing Lives, the event will feature a 5K run and walk, a Kids Pumpkin Dash and opportunities for participants to wear Halloween costumes while supporting a meaningful cause.

Director of Operations Lesly Morales said the event helps fund mental health services and increase awareness about the organization's mission.

"We're gonna have a 5K dash starting at 7:30 a.m. Families, strollers, walkers, wheelchairs, we're all welcome," Morales said.

She said proceeds support the nonprofit's mental health continuum of care program and services that help people achieve long-term stability.

A success story of hope and independence

One of the strongest examples of the organization's impact comes from Susana, a former client who shared her story of overcoming homelessness.

"My journey was from going striving and thriving to homelessness to finding a program called Changing Lives," she said.

Susana credited the nonprofit with helping her through recovery and providing support as she worked toward stability.

"I have my own place. I'm off the streets. I don't have to worry about — bought a car, just got a promotion," she said.

Her story serves as a reminder that access to resources, support and opportunity can help transform lives.

Volunteer Mark Widger said community involvement also plays an important role in addressing homelessness.

"We have to be involved in our community," Widger said. "You've got to volunteer."

As housing affordability and mental health challenges continue to affect communities throughout South Florida, organizations such as Changing Lives are working to connect residents with resources that help create lasting change. The Monster Dash 5K offers an opportunity for the community to support those efforts while participating in a family-friendly event.

For more information, visit CL5K.com or changinglivesusa.org.

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