Celebrate Haitian heritage this weekend in Boca Raton with the Artfro Collection

BOCA RATON, Fla. — This Sunday, May 18, the Artfro Collection will host a dynamic celebration of Haitian art and heritage at the Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center. The event, themed "In Celebration of Haitian Flag Day," promises an evening filled with creativity, cultural homage and community connection.

Kicking off at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour, guests will have the opportunity to mingle and enjoy a vibrant atmosphere before the highlight of the evening unfolds. At 7 p.m., an exclusive art exhibit will showcase the exceptional works of renowned Afro-descendant artists, including Myrtho Celestin, Pierre Richard Delcy and Claudia Apaid.

One of the event's key features will be participation from local vendors, including JCash Jewel, which will display a jewelry collection, and Chic In Print, offering trendy pieces from a fashionable line. Special guests Quinncy Auguste and host Tanisha R. Pluviose-Ade will guide attendees through the evening's festivities, providing insights and stories behind the artworks and performances.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, live performances will spotlight the rich musical heritage of Haiti. The lineup includes popular artists T-Vice, Wooly Saint Louis Jean, Sheila Be, and DJ Nicky Mix, promising a night filled with captivating performances that pay tribute to the vibrancy of Haitian culture.

A special moment of the evening will be dedicated to the late Frankétienne, a celebrated figure in Haitian literature and art. The tribute will honor his lasting influence on the cultural landscape of Haiti, reminding attendees of the deep-rooted traditions that have shaped the community.

Tickets for this unique event are currently available on Eventbrite.com, inviting everyone to partake in an evening that celebrates art, identity, and unity. As the Haitian community comes together for this occasion, it not only highlights the enduring legacy of Haitian heritage but also fosters connections among those who share a passion for culture and creativity.

LINK TO TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/artfro-collection-expo-sale-tickets-1000986085327