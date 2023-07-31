Cats live in tiny houses at animal sanctuary in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. — Caring Fields Felines is a cat animal sanctuary in Palm City that features 15 tiny houses, where cats can come and go as they please.

The houses are designed as a safe place to protect the no-kill animal sanctuary's cats from the elements.

Each tiny house has a theme based on what the donator selects. The White House, with its two colonial columns, is named after Mr. White a cat that has since passed. The house is reminiscent of the White House in Washington, D.C. Inside the stately tiny house is an air conditioner, several beds, food, water, and all the amenities a cat could want.

The private facility is run on donations with no government or county funding. They have not had a fundraiser since the Coronavirus pandemic and are looking for donations.

"Our upcoming fundraiser is going to be at Willoughby Country Club on December 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m," said Pauline Glover, who is the executive director at Caring Fields Felines.

For more information, click here.