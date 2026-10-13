Cats & Dogs exhibit opens in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you've ever wondered what the world looks like through your dog's eyes or how your cat experiences its surroundings, a new exhibit at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium in West Palm Beach aims to provide answers.

The new Cats & Dogs exhibition opened Oct. 10 and runs through April 16, 2027. According to the Cox Science Center & Aquarium, the interactive experience allows visitors to explore how cats and dogs see, hear, smell, communicate, and move through the world.

The exhibition combines science, animal behavior, and hands-on activities designed to help guests better understand their four-legged companions. Visitors can compare their height to various dog breeds, test their balance by walking like a cat or dog, navigate agility challenges, and participate in games that highlight the unique abilities of household pets.

Experiencing the world through a pet's perspective

One of the exhibit's central themes is encouraging visitors to "step into their pets' paws."

Guests can explore sensory experiences that demonstrate how animals perceive the world differently than humans. Interactive stations examine body language, communication, physical abilities, and the ways cats and dogs use their senses to gather information about their surroundings.

The exhibit also highlights the remarkable differences among breeds, allowing visitors to compare themselves to everything from Great Danes to smaller companion dogs and learn how physical traits affect behavior and movement.

Science, fun and discovery for all ages

The exhibit was created to make science relatable through animals that many families already know and love.

Visitors can participate in agility activities, balance challenges, and interactive games while learning more about animal intelligence, awareness, and communication. Organizers say the experience is designed for guests of all ages, whether they're lifelong pet owners or simply animal lovers.

Celebrating 65 years of science in the community

The exhibit arrives during a milestone year for the Cox Science Center & Aquarium.

The center is celebrating its 65th anniversary and plans special community events throughout the fall. Upcoming activities include the center's Founders Day celebration, featuring educational experiences, community partners, and family-friendly programming.

For South Florida families looking for educational attractions that combine learning with hands-on fun, Cats & Dogs offers a unique opportunity to better understand some of the animals that share our homes every day.

The exhibition is included with general admission and is open through April 16, 2027.

For additional information, hours and tickets, visit the Cox Science Center & Aquarium.

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