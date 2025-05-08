Catch these staycation deals as The Palm Beaches celebrates Travel Rally Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Local tourism and hospitality leaders will come together Friday, dressed in red, to celebrate the industry's contributions to the local economy and emphasize the collaborative spirit of the tourism community.

It’s called Travel Rally Day, a national holiday dedicated to celebrating the tourism industry and the significant contributions it makes to destinations. In Palm Beach County, the festivities will highlight just how vital the local tourism sector is to the economy and future growth.

According to The Palm Beaches, local travel and hospitality sector supports around 90,000 jobs in Palm Beach County, contributing an impressive $10.5 billion to the region’s economic impact last year. This event is part of the U.S. Travel Association’s National Travel & Tourism Week.

“We have one of the best destinations in the world. Number two, the team has discovered the Palm Beaches working in conjunction with the team at the county is making a powerful positioning of the destination. The third one is that we've been able to identify exactly what we need to communicate, promote our brand and bring the technology to the next level to make sure that we engage correctly with our audiences,” said Discover the Palm Beaches CEO Milton Segarra to WPTV reporter Victor Jorges in 2024.

The event not only celebrates tourism statistics, but it also recognizes outstanding achievements within the local tourism community.

For those looking to explore the area or enjoy a staycation, The Belgrove Resort and Spa is currently offering an enticing Florida Staycation package.

Florida residents can save up to 20% by booking the Florida Resident Rate. To find more deals and make a reservation, visit here.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.