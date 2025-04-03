Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival celebrates the rich flavors, vibrant rhythms of Louisiana

JUPITER, Fla. — Get ready for a weekend filled with the rich flavors and vibrant rhythms of Louisiana as the 7th Annual Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival returns to Abacoa.

This two-day festival, happening April 5 and April 6, promises to be a culinary and musical extravaganza that celebrates Cajun culture, offering a feast of food, music and family fun.

Festival Highlights:



Indulge in a mouthwatering array of Cajun specialties, including crawfish boils by Louisiana John, seafood and meat gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp po' boys, and more. Guests can also treat themselves to beignets, sno balls, and Cajun crawfish pasta, with proceeds supporting Little Smiles. Live Music: The Louisiana Travel Stage will feature a diverse lineup of performers, bringing the sounds of New Orleans right to Jupiter. From funk rock to zydeco, there’s something for everyone.

The Louisiana Travel Stage will feature a diverse lineup of performers, bringing the sounds of New Orleans right to Jupiter. From funk rock to zydeco, there’s something for everyone. Family-Friendly Activities: In addition to amazing food and music, the festival will feature a crawfish eating contest on Saturday and booths from local charities, including Maddie’s Fight Foundation and Little Smiles.

Schedule of Events:

Saturday, April 5

10 a.m. - Festival opens

11 a.m. - The Brass Revolution performs on the Louisiana Travel Stage

1 p.m. - Fernandez Quartet takes the stage

3 p.m. - VMK & The Snack Pack return with crowd favorites

5 p.m. - Crawfish eating contest

6 p.m. - Food and drink vendors open for cocktails and Cajun cuisine

8 p.m. - Headliner Flow Tribe sets the stage ablaze with live performance

Sunday, April 6

10 a.m. - Festival reopens

11 a.m. - Amanda Shaw, American-Cajun fiddler, performs

1 p.m. - The Rockin’ Jake Band delivers their unique sound

2:30 p.m. - Family activities and games available

4 p.m. The Porch Dogs take center stage with R&B classics and lively Cajun tunes

Location & Tickets

The festival will take place at the Abacoa Amphitheater in Jupiter. Tickets are $5 and admission is free for children aged 12 and under with a paying adult. VIP options, such as stage pod seating and private Creole Cottages, are available for purchase on Eventbrite.

For tickets, click here.

Giving Back

A portion of the festival's proceeds will benefit Little Smiles and Maddie’s Fight Foundation, both of which support children facing serious challenges. Visit their booths to learn more about their missions and how you can get involved.

