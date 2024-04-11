Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival brings pungent, tasty food to Abacoa

JUPITER, Fla. — Prepare for a flavor explosion at the Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival this weekend, which features delectable cuisine and infectious tunes and impacts local charities.

The 5th Annual Cajun Crawfish & Music Festival returns to Jupiter's Abacoa Town Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival will celebrate the culture and traditions of Louisiana through food, music, and dance and is hosted by Louisiana native Virginia Sinicki of the KVJ Show on 97.9 WRMF.

"We've amped it up. More live music, more Louisiana authentic Cajun food, more fun, beautiful weather. It's going to be a fantastic weekend," Sinicki said.

Tickets to the Mardi Gras-themed event cost $5 and kids 12 and younger are free.

There will be two children's charities at the festival including Little Smiles and Maddie Fight Foundation, both of which focus on helping sick kids and their families in our community.