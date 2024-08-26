Watch Now
Brothers, 11 and 9, making a name for themselves in jazz trio The Kittens

The Kittens played some Beatles this morning on the WPTV Helipad
Meet Tiger and Leon, two young prodigies who discovered their passion for jazz music at an early age. This morning, T.A. Walker is shining a light as the play live on our helipad, showcasing the talent that set them on this incredible journey
"Cat" is a jazz slang term for jazz musicians. These two brothers, Tiger and Leon call themselves The Kittens because they say they "are young kids."

The trio can be found playing at restaurants, like Vic and Angelo's, along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach with their dad Israel. At ages 11 and 9, they say they have trouble being recognized as professional musicians because of their age.

This morning, they played The Beatles during Shining A Light with T.A. Walker on the WPTV Helipad. The Kittens' next gig is at The Arts Garage, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Get your tickets at a thekittensmusic.com.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.

