Broadway's 'Kimberly Akimbo' transforms Kravis Center stage into ice rink without using ice

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — From Best Musical on Broadway to ice skates in West Palm Beach, "Kimberly Akimbo" — the quirky, heartwarming show that won five Tony Awards — has rolled into the Kravis Center.

Thanks to a little theatrical magic, part of the stage has been transformed into an honest-to-goodness ice rink for the production that's gliding right into the hearts of Palm Beach audiences.

As far as musicals go, "Kimberly Akimbo" is a hidden gem. Nobody seems to know much about it — but there's joy, laughter and yes, ice skates.

"I am actually a 16-year-old in a 70-year-old body," said actress Ann Morrison, who stars in the touring production.

WPTV Shining a Light reporter T.A. Walker caught up with Morrison during what they call "skate call" — Broadway's warm-up for sliding across the stage. Her character ages every four to five years in one year, so at 16, she's in a 70-year-old body.

"I'm 70, but my spirit's 16, so I don't really have to act. I just have to show up," Morrison said with a laugh.

The show on Broadway won five Tonys, and Morrison believes it's "because it's brilliant."

The songs are fun, the acting is infectious and the stage magic might be the coolest trick ever seen at the Kravis. Literally — cool.

Somehow, the production turns the stage into a skating rink, but they don't use ice.

"It's amazing. We have this polyglide floor — you can walk on it — but it's treated so that with real ice skates dipped in glycerin, we can slide across like the real thing," Morrison said. "On ice, you're on your toes. Here, you find your heel to keep balance."

The magic stumps audiences, according to Morrison.

"You always get some mansplaining in the audience: 'Oh, I saw little rollerblades under there.' Nope. Real ice skates," she said.

Morrison is shorter than the previous actor to play Kimberly, so instead of high fives, she opts for low fives. She says she's thankful for such a full-of-life role.

"They wanted to give women of my age — who don't get to work as much anymore — the chance to do something fun. So thank you guys," Morrison said.

The show delights audiences, but it's recommended for ages 13 and up because of strong language.

Morrison admits her bone doctor would have a fit if she knew about the skating.

"She doesn't even know. And don't tell her, OK?" Morrison said with a laugh.

There are four more chances to see "Kimberly Akimbo" at the Kravis Center. Tickets are available at Kravis.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

