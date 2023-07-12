Broadway star returns home from 7-month hospitalization, rehab after fall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In December, performer Avery Sommers had a serious fall while getting out of bed. The singer and actor had to drag herself to her phone to get medical attention.

"Avery is going home today. Yes, seven months of being in the hospital setting and rehab,"Rob Russel, also known as Mr. Palm Beach, said. "So, she will be making her first appearance at the Arts Garage on Sunday, July 23. With all of us, and a couple of great surprise guests from New York City."

The charismatic actress and her showbiz friends are rallying around her as she recovers with a benefit concert.

Sommers is known nationally for her roles on Broadway. In Palm Beach County, she was a frequent headliner at The Colony Hotel’s Royal Room, Pelican Café, and the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

"Avery and I've done shows together. She's just fabulous. She's so talented," Russel said. "I first met her when she took over for Nell Carter in "Ain't Misbehavin'" on Broadway. And then she did Chicago with Chita Rivera and Joe gray. And I mean, she's done it all."



Sommers story is one of a boomerang effect. She helped others around her when they were down and out.

"She rallied around Gary Schweikhart and brought in a bunch of her friends. Now, when she needed our help, they just turned right around to pay it forward," said publicist Elizabeth Dashiell. "We're are going to have some Grammy nominees coming in, we have Anthony Nunziata, Deb Silver and, of course, Rob Russell. We'll also have all these other people who just love Avery and they want to come forward for this one night only lineup of stars."

The benefit concert will be at the Delray Arts Garage on Sunday, July 23 at 7 p.m. There are only a few tickets remaining.