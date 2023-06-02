Bridge construction dims Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse temporarily

JUPITER, Fla. — The replacement of the U.S. Highway 1 Bridge in Jupiter has caused traffic congestion and added delays for commuters.

But traffic is not the only frustration, protecting the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse's rare, irreplicable lenses is of high concern.

The operators of the lighthouse have taken precautionary measures to protect the glass prisms with foam during construction. Vibrations caused by pile driving could cause irrevocable damage.

"We have a vibration sensor at the top of the lighthouse and all of the prisms of the lens are wrapped protectively," Katrina Heller, executive director of Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum, said. "The lens is from 1866 and it is one of only 13 active lenses of the First-Order Fresnel ... and it is irreplaceable."

While the lenses are wrapped, the lighthouse will not be illuminated at night. In the meantime, the Coast Guard has installed a "modern LED beacon" for mariners.

"The light is not shining at night like it normally does," Heller said. "But as soon as those vibrations are done, that pile driving is done, the light will be reilluminated."

There is not a set date for the lighthouse to shine again, but the operators are hopeful it can happen safely later this year.

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Fun Facts

