Breast cancer survivors gather in West Palm Beach for Pink and Palms event

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a powerful display of resilience and creativity, breast cancer survivors and their families gathered at Good Samaritan Medical Center for their Pink and Palms event, showcasing artwork while sharing stories of hope and survival.

The event, part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month activities, created a supportive community space where survivors could connect through art and shared experiences.

"The opportunity for all of us to get together is phenomenal just having to sit and relax that I artistic and not taxing on our bodies is special to us," said Erin Correa, a breast cancer survivor and artist participating in the event.

Good Samaritan Medical Center is committed to providing comprehensive breast health services to our community, with a focus on early detection and supportive care throughout the treatment journey.

Colleen Campbell, Good Samaritan Breast Program Manager, has a personal connection to the cause after losing her mother to breast cancer.

"To me it's all about community," Campbell said. "It's Breast Cancer Awareness month we want to let the community know that we are here and we are open and we are running a phenomenal program."

The event highlighted the importance of community support in the cancer journey, bringing together those who have faced similar challenges.

"I'm a huge advocate of patient care and putting the patient in touch with somebody who has fought that fight," Campbell said.

Medical experts at Good Samaritan emphasized the importance of regular mammogram screenings, noting that early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes.

"It's still based on family history," Campbell said. "80% of the women who are diagnosed do not have any family history at all. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. We tell patients that all of the time and still at 40 years old it's recommended to begin screening."

The event concluded with an inspiring message from Correa to others facing breast cancer—

"Don't let cancer have power over you, you have power over it."

