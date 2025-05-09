Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County launches program to address mental health among youth

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — In a collaboration aimed at addressing the growing mental health crisis among youth, the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County has launched the Nourish to Flourish initiative.

This innovative program recognizes the critical link between access to nutritious food and emotional well-being, providing a comprehensive support system for local children and their families.

At the heart of the initiative is the Chuck Hill Unit Food Pantry, donated and stocked by GL Homes. The pantry serves as a resource, delivering not only essential food items but also a welcoming environment where Club members and their families can find support and resources. This combination of nourishment and community engagement is vital in combating food insecurity and promoting mental health.

A standout feature of the program is the "Snack & Chat" model, where Club members engage in small group or one-on-one sessions with trusted mental health advocates over healthy snacks. This informal setting fosters open dialogue and helps destigmatize conversations surrounding mental health, making it easier for young people to express their feelings and seek help.

According to the annual Boys and Girls Clubs National Youth Outcomes Initiative an annual survey of club members there are alarming local trends, with data revealing that the percentage of middle and high school students in St. Lucie County feeling sad or hopeless for extended periods rose from 22.4% in 2010 to 34.3% in 2021. To further emphasize the need for mental health resources, over 75% of Club members reported needing someone to talk to when faced with challenges, while 62% of middle school-aged members expressed struggling with low self-esteem and a lack of supportive relationships.

For more information on the Nourish to Flourish initiative and how you can get involved, click here.

