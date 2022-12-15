Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County has urgent need for teenage gifts

Toy drive extended to meet demand
Teenagers are tough to shop for when it comes to holiday toy drives. Most items are not for them. This morning, T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on the Boys and Girls Club's efforts to up the donations for the older kids.
WPTV journalist T.A. Walker with officials from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, Dec. 15, 2022.jpg
Posted at 10:23 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 10:23:19-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Year-round, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County service around 10,000 kids. Their annual toy drive sponsored by GL Homes has been extended until Dec. 22 because they need to raise gifts for teenagers.

"Teens are forgotten mostly because a lot of times the families we serve the teens kind of grow up as the adult in the household," said Erin Nicolosco, the vice president of marketing for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.

Nicolosco said often the gift from the Boys & Girls Clubs are the only one a child will receive for the holidays.

The club hopes the community will make its teenage members' lives brighter.

"Everybody wants a gift during the holiday season. They want to feel joy they want to feel the gift of the holiday season," Nicolosco said.

The group has suggestions like sports gear, electronics (headphones, Bluetooth, speakers), cologne, lotions, and makeup.

The club has a detailed Amazon wish list which you can find here, or you can drop of gifts Monday through Friday through Dec. 22 at 800 Northpoint Parkway in West Palm Beach.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!