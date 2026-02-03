Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County hosts songwriters fundraiser to support youth programs

PALM CITY, Fla. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County will host its third annual Songwriters & Storytellers fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 28, at Rockin’ H Ranch in Palm City.

Billed as “Where Country Meets Compassion,” the event pairs music and purpose, featuring nationally recognized songwriters from Nashville and beyond. Guests will hear the stories behind chart-topping hits in an intimate “songwriters round” format, while enjoying live performances, dinner, dancing and a cocktail hour with an opening musical act.

Funds raised benefit the organization’s Workforce Development programs, which help local kids and teens explore career interests, gain technical skills, earn certifications and participate in work-based learning experiences. This includes initiatives in both culinary arts and fashion design, providing students hands-on training and mentorship.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County

Organizers said sponsorships and ticket sales directly increase the impact of these programs, ensuring that every dollar goes further in providing resources and opportunities for youth in Martin County.

For tickets, sponsorships or more information, click here or call 772-545-1255.

This article was prepared with the assistance of artificial intelligence. The information has been reviewed and edited by WPTV staff for accuracy, clarity and compliance with newsroom standards.

