Boys & Girls Club says bullying has evolved since pandemic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Twenty Boys & Girls Clubs in Palm Beach County are uniting against bullying. Leaders said since the pandemic they noticed a difference in how their members behaved, many felt bullied.

They said research from the CDC also supported their findings. About 1 in 5 high school students reported being bullied on school property. More than 1 in 6 high school students reported being bullied electronically in the last year, the CDC reported.

They said some kids are feeling hopeless and even doing self-harm, like taking their own lives.

The Boys & Girls Club said they are making a year-round commitment to "STOMP out Bullying."

"The kids' behavior had totally changed. It was very noticeable and we immediately started making investments into staff mental health professionals," Jaene Miranda, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, said.

"Because they really understand what nontraditional bullying looks like. I mean, it's like public shaming," Chilondra Sheppard, with Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, said. "That's what it is, public shaming."

The Boys & Girls Club recommends parents set limits on how long kids can be with their devices, so they can get a break from being connected and potential bullying.