Boynton Woman’s Club celebrates 100 years with 1920s-themed bash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Woman's Club is inviting the community to step back in time and celebrate a century of history at its 100th Birthday Bash on Saturday, March 22.

This landmark event promises a delightful afternoon and evening filled with the glamour and excitement of the 1920s, honoring the iconic Addison Mizner-designed building.

Schedule of Events



From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. , guests can enjoy a free open house, exploring the stunning architecture while visiting exhibitors from local organizations including the Boynton Beach Garden Club, Historical Society, and Florida Highwaymen artists. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to meet local authors featuring Sheila Fowler, Misty Williams, and many others.

4 p.m. Janet DeVries Naughton, former archivist and curator of the Boynton Beach Library, will share the fascinating history of Boynton Beach.

5 p.m . Ed Lamont will present on the life and legacy of Addison Mizner, the legendary architect who shaped Palm Beach with his distinctive style.

6 p.m. Meet and greet the new mayor of Boynton Beach, Rebecca Shelton, and other city council members for an opportunity to engage with community leaders.

The celebration culminates with the Birthday Bash Party from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance.

Guests are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire for a night of entertainment featuring a live 17-piece jazz band, professional Charleston dance lessons, delicious appetizers, and a cash bar. The evening will also include a 50/50 drawing and the ceremonial cutting of the building's 100th birthday cake.

