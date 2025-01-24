Boynton Family Fun Day promises free magical adventures.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Family Fun Day is a free event hosted by the Schoolhouse Children's Museum. Organizers plan to celebrate real heroes, princesses, fairytale characters and superheroes with an action-packed day filled with exciting activities for all ages.

Visitors can expect everything from a princess tea party and a superhero slime lab to stage entertainment and hands-on activities designed to spark joy and imagination.

Kids will have the chance to meet their favorite characters, participate in creative workshops and enjoy interactive games.

Whether you're a little one dreaming of tea with a princess, a young hero ready to save the day or a family looking for an unforgettable outing, Boynton Family Fun Day offers something for everyone.

Organizers are thrilled to offer this magical experience to the community at no cost, making it accessible for families of all sizes. They promise the event will be packed with entertainment, laughter and moments to remember.

Boynton Family Fun Day Event Info

Schoolhouse Children's Museum at 129 East Ocean Avenue in Boynton Beach

Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

