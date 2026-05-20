Feeding South Florida's Choice Pantry in Boynton Beach restocked with $5K donation from GL Homes

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Facing dwindling supplies as summer donations drop, Feeding South Florida’s Choice Pantry in Boynton Beach just received a $5,000 donation from GL Homes to help restock shelves and rally community support, president and CEO Paco Velez confirmed Wednesday.

The Choice Pantry serves 30 to 40 people each weekday, offering canned goods, refrigerated proteins, fresh produce and hygiene products in a grocery-style format designed to give clients dignity while shopping.

It’s also a lifeline for students in Feeding South Florida’s Culinary Training Program, led by Director of Culinary Services Susan Taves, who said every student shops the pantry weekly to feed their families while working toward culinary certifications.

Taves noted that food supplies have been stretched thin because of reduced SNAP benefits and a rise in clients following recent government shutdowns.

“Summer is always a challenging time. Donations and volunteers drop, but the need only grows,” she said.

Boynton Beach Organization's expansion to address food insecurity across the region Joel Lopez

GL Homes Vice President of Community Relations Sarah Alsofrom said the company’s decision to step in was as much about inspiring others as it was about immediate relief.

“We hope this donation not only fills the pantry but sparks a wave of giving all summer long,” she said.

One of the pantry’s success stories, Dominican Republic native Rubi Hierro, graduated from the culinary program in 2022 and now works as assistant sous chef at Woodfield Country Club. She credits the pantry with helping her feed her two children and stay focused on training.

“It gave me peace of mind, knowing there was food for my family,” Hierro said.

Why This Matters Now

With inflation putting pressure on household budgets, summer donations falling and government benefits reduced, local food pantries face increasing demands. Community-supported replenishment efforts like GL Homes’ donation are essential to maintaining access for families and workforce training participants.

Feeding South Florida hopes residents will join the campaign, donating food, hygiene items or funds through the organization’s Boynton Beach branch to keep shelves full until volunteer levels recover.

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