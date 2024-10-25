Boynton Beach Pirate Festival: Everything you need to know

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — There are three main attractions at the free Boynton Beach Pirate Festival happening this weekend.

The Pirate Encampment is like stepping into a world of swashbuckling pirates with interactive displays and live reenactments that bring the golden age of piracy to life.

Next, there is a Mermaid Grotto where you can discover the enchanting Mermaid Grotto, where live mermaids will captivate you with their aquatic grace and magical tales.

Last, the Lil Scallywag Zone which is perfect for young adventures, this zone offers a variety of kid-friendly activities including treasure hunts, face painting, and crafts.

There are five stages featuring entertainment including 15 bands, fire breathers, belly dancers, sword swallowers, pirate kid shows, live mermaids, and the wheel of death.

Come hungry!

The festival will feature a wide variety of Caribbean food and drinks, ensuring there's something to satisfy every palate.

Explore the Enchanted Market, where you'll find a unique array of vendors offering everything from handmade crafts and pirate-themed merchandise to delicious treats and one-of-a-kind treasures.

This year, the festival introduces haunted elements to add an extra layer of excitement. Prepare for spooky surprises and thrilling experiences that will make this year’s event unforgettable.

Dates and Times:



Saturday, October 26 : 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, October 27: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location:



Downtown Boynton Beach near City Hall.

Parking Information:



Designated parking areas will be available throughout downtown Boynton Beach. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure convenient parking spots.

More information, here.

