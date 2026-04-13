Bound for College helps high school students achieve higher education dreams

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — In a classroom at Atlantic High School, students are immersed in homework, SAT prep, and college application planning, all thanks to Bound for College—a Delray Beach-based nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income students reach their higher education goals.

Founded in 2012 by Mark Sauer, Bound for College now serves over 450 students across six Palm Beach County schools. At Atlantic High School alone, 133 students participate in the program, receiving ACT/SAT tutoring, mentorship, life skills training, and scholarship assistance. These services are designed to give motivated students the tools they need to succeed, even when they face challenges beyond the classroom.

After Sauer’s unexpected passing in 2025, his wife, Donna, who had been CFO since the organization’s inception, stepped in as CEO to honor his legacy. In 2026, the nonprofit aims to expand its programs to more schools, relying on community fundraising and awareness to make it happen.

Atlantic High School Principal Sandra Edwards said the program has boosted academic success and strengthened ties between the school and the Delray Beach community. Testing Coordinator Tammy Cooper, who helps coordinate Bound for College’s work at Atlantic High School, said the program provides the extra support that many students need to turn ambition into achievement.

For more information or to get involved, visit weareboundforcollege.org and follow Bound for College on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

This web story includes information gathered in part with the assistance of artificial intelligence. All facts have been reviewed and verified by WPTV staff before publication.

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