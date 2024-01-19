BOCA RATON, Fla. — This weekend you can take your family on a berry-filled adventure at Mizner Park.

Strawberry Treats

"We are in the peak strawberry season this is the best time to harvest robberies in Florida. Strawberry treat strawberry cocktails. We've got farm fresh strawberries. We've got lots of strawberries. Straight from the farm the best job raise you've ever had carnival rides America's Got Talent stunt dog show," said Skyler Mendieta of the Boca Strawberry Festival.

That dog can drive

Additionally, there will be strawberry treats, carnival rides and inflatables, a petting zoo, and a dog stunt show. Plus food vendors, shopping, music and live entertainment.

Hours



Saturday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

