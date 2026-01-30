Boca Raton’s Project L.I.F.E. empowers young adults with special needs

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center is spotlighting its newest initiative, Project L.I.F.E. — short for Learning, Independence, Friendship, Experiences — during Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance & Inclusion Month this February.

The program, part of the Helene & Roy Schwedelson Special Needs Department, serves individuals 18 to 30 and older, bridging the gap between school-aged programming and adult independence. Five days a week, participants take part in structured activities that foster life skills, confidence, and community engagement, both on and off the Boca Raton campus.

With a staff-to-participant ratio of 1-to-4, the program provides individualized attention while encouraging peer connection. Participants volunteer across the community, engage in wellness and recreation opportunities, and gain practical technology skills.

Launched in the fall of 2025 with 13 participants, enrollment is growing. Space remains available, with options for Florida Med Waiver reimbursement and partial scholarships.

The Helene & Roy Schwedelson Special Needs Department has spent more than 30 years serving over 500 families annually through inclusive programs for participants ages 3 to over 50. The department welcomes families of all backgrounds and offers financial assistance to those in need.

For more information, visit levisjcc.org/specialneeds.

This web story was produced with the assistance of artificial intelligence for drafting and formatting. All content has been verified and edited by WPTV staff before publication.

