Boca Raton Regional Hospital nurses get makeovers from renowned makeup artist

BOCA RATON, Fla. — In a tribute to its nursing staff, Boca Raton Regional Hospital is set to host a unique event in celebration of Nurses Week, which runs from May 6 to 12.

On Wednesday, May 7, we will be Shining A Light on the hospital as it will welcome Bloomingdale’s and celebrated makeup artist Tim Quinn to pamper its nurses with complimentary makeovers.

Event Details

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. and run throughout the day, giving nurses an opportunity to step away from their demanding schedules for a rejuvenating 30-minute makeover session. This special event highlights the commitment and dedication of nurses, who play a critical role in patient care, especially during challenging times.

Nurses interested in participating in the event are encouraged to visit the designated area in the hospital throughout the day. As slots are limited, attendees should arrive early to ensure they can take part in this wonderful experience.

Spotlight on Tim Quinn

Tim Quinn, a renowned makeup artist and former VP of Armani Beauty, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this event. After training in Milan alongside iconic makeup artist Pat McGrath, Quinn joined the Giorgio Armani Beauty team at the brand’s launch in September 2001.

In addition to his extensive editorial work, Quinn has made many television appearances on programs such as the TODAY Show and E! News, hosting special events and promoting the beauty line internationally.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.