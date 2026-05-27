Boca Helping Hands launches KidsPack Weekend Meals Program to combat child hunger

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Helping Hands has rebranded its longtime weekend meals initiative to better meet the needs of underserved children in Palm Beach County. The newly named KidsPack Weekend Meals Program, formerly known as BHH Backpacks, was unveiled for this summer’s day camp season, aiming to feed thousands of local kids who face food insecurity.

Over 50,000 children in Palm Beach County struggle with where their next meal will come from, according to Boca Helping Hands. In 2025, the nonprofit distributed 288,546 weekend meals across 15 schools and five summer camp programs, serving 1,962 children each week. The organization hopes to surpass those numbers this year.

Participating summer camps include Achievement Centers for Children & Families, Pine Grove Elementary School, Village Academy, Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach, and Pearl City Cats. The program’s new mascot, Packy the Turtle, symbolizes “steadiness and care,” said Chief Executive Officer Andrew Hagen.

“While our name is changing, our mission remains the same,” Hagen told WPTV. “KidsPack better reflects who we serve and what we provide weekend meals designed specifically for children. It’s a clearer name with renewed energy. Our goal is to ensure kids can be kids without the burden of worrying about food security.”

The KidsPack program will continue after summer, operating every Friday throughout the 33-week school year. Each pack offers six meals carefully planned to support children who may not have consistent access to food, helping them return to class on Monday nourished and ready to learn.

The nonprofit relies entirely on community support for KidsPack. Hagen noted that $12 provides a child with six meals for one weekend, and a yearly sponsorship costs $624. Donations can be made here, and volunteers can sign up here.

Why This Matters Now

As inflation and housing costs continue to strain family budgets, weekend meal programs are a critical safety net for children in Palm Beach County. Consistent nutrition ensures students are healthier, more focused, and better equipped to learn making KidsPack’s expansion beyond summer essential for long-term community well-being.

Founded in 1998 as a modest soup kitchen, Boca Helping Hands has grown to serve more than 35,000 individuals annually through food assistance and workforce training. The nonprofit maintains accreditations from Nonprofits First and GuideStar, and has been a Charity Navigator Four-Star Charity for 18 consecutive years.

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