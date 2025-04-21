Boca Farmers Market coming west of Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Sunday, April 27, residents west of Boca Raton will have a new destination to celebrate fresh produce and support local businesses: the Boca Farmers Market.

This exciting weekly market will take place every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., providing a vibrant space for community members to connect with local vendors and experience the best that our region has to offer.

The market aims to host 25 to 30 vendors right from its launch, featuring a diverse range of offerings, including farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, artisanal products, and much more.

One of the highlights of the Boca Farmers Market will be free community yoga sessions that will kick off the morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Interested vendors who share the market's commitment to real food and homemade goodness are still welcome to apply.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.