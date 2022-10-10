Watch Now
Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night

Big Taste. Big Love. Big Brothers. Big Sisters.
Chef John Scott from Hudson’s on the River in downtown Stuart cooking Seared Black Grouper for the Big Taste of Martin County is Tuesday night at Atlantic Aviation.
Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties
Posted at 11:46 AM, Oct 10, 2022
STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.

The food and spirits event returns in person and guests will enjoy culinary treats from local restaurants, craft breweries, and taste and sample spirits.

“This year’s Big Taste of Martin County event is shaping up to be our biggest event ever. As the premier event for Big Brothers Big Sisters, this is an opportunity for us to share our mission with the community and provide insight into our evolving approach to youth mentoring” said Yvette Flores-Acevedo.

Participating restaurants and breweries include (not a full list):

  • Hop Life
  • Islamorada Beer Co. & Sailfish Brewing Co.
  • Motorworks Brewing Co
  • Hudson's on the River
  • The Hanger
  • Kork
  • Kyle G’s
  • Conchy Joe’s Seafood
  • The Dolphin Bar & Shrimp House
  • Ellie’s Downtown Deli

Tickets are $60 until Monday, Oct. 10 and $70 at the door.

