Big Taste of Martin County returns with premier food and spirits that brings the community together

STUART, Fla. — The Treasure Coast’s tastiest night of the year is back — and bigger than ever.

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, Atlantic Aviation will transform into a foodie’s paradise for the Big Taste of Martin County — the premier food and spirits tasting event that brings the community together for an evening of fun, flavors, live music, and more.

This is the largest fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties, a nonprofit creating and supporting one‑to‑one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of local youth.

Guests will savor culinary creations from more than 20 local restaurants and enjoy craft beer, fine wine, and signature spirits tastings from vendors like Sailfish Brewing Co., Ocean Republic, Motorworks Brewing Co., and Frazier Creek Brewing. The event also includes live music, a silent auction, and a friendly competition where attendees vote on their favorite menu items.

VIP tables for four offer early access at 5 p.m., a VIP goodie bag, and extra raffle tickets — but space is limited, so advance purchase is strongly recommended.

Event Details:

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Atlantic Aviation, Stuart

Click here for tickets

Some parts of this webscript were assisted by artificial intelligence (AI) to help improve clarity, accuracy, and presentation. All content was reviewed and approved by WPTV staff before publication to ensure it meets our editorial standards.

