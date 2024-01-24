Beatlemania hits Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Nearly 60 years ago, Beatlemania took over the United States. Starting Wednesday, people will twist and shout as "Beatles on the Beach" returns to Old School Square.

People will come together Friday night as headliner Cheap Trick takes the stage. There are many events throughout the city at local restaurants and businesses during the five-day "Ticket To Ride."

The Cornelle Art Museum has art from John Lennon, Paul McCartny, and Ringo Star, and the Stickman Art Exhibition featuring a piece that will be presented to Cheap Trick and auctioned off to benefit the museum called “Didn’t I, Didn’t I, Didn’t."

"[It's] really giving back to a community in which you do business in do a commission piece like 'Didn't I, Didn't I, Didn't I' which speaks to the band that's performing but also give back to the community in which we're presenting the the exhibition,” said Allison Zucker-Perelman of the Stickman Art Exhibition.

The festival kicks off Wednesday with a Beatles tribute band from Finland. The free event is on Pineapple Grove Way starting at 6 p.m. Events requiring tickets cost around $40.