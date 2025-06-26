BBQ Blues & Brews celebrates a decade of flavor and music in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is finalizing preparations for the much-anticipated 10th anniversary celebration of BBQ Blues & Brews.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 28, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Heart & Soul Park, located at 825 N. Rosemary Ave. in West Palm Beach. This family-friendly event is FREE and open to the public.

Attendees can look forward to an array of live music, mouthwatering food, craft beers, exciting competitions, and much more. The BBQ grilling competition will feature local competitors including Fosters BBQ, A & A Roadside BBQ and Jerk Center, Meatheads BBQ, and Twisted Smoke BBQ. These chefs will prepare juicy pulled pork, tender chicken, smoky ribs, and more to please both guests and judges.

In addition to the BBQ competition, various food vendors will offer a diverse selection of cuisines, including fresh Bahamian conch salad from Island Smash Bahamian Cuisines, soul food from Georgia Mae’s, Polish specialties from Babci's Kitchen, and sweet treats from City Sweets Italian ices and Taste T's Pastries.

This year, BBQ Blues & Brews will introduce a beer garden for guests aged 21 and over, featuring local craft brews and international favorites.

Headlining the musical lineup is three-time Grammy nominee Cedric Burnside, along with the area's own Derek Mack Band and Terrion Nelson of Ladi T and the Super Star Players.

Event Schedule

5 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. - Doors open, welcome

5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. - Ladi T and the Super Star Players

6:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Introduction to BBQ Competition

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Derek Mack Band

7:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Announce Winners/DJ/Giveaways

8 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Cedric Burnside

The event will also spotlight Historic Northwest businesses and provide visitors with a sneak peek at the Styx Promenade, a future business hub in the district.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.