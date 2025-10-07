Barry Bostwick brings ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ 50th anniversary party to the Kravis Center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Kravis Center is about to get a little weird — in the best possible way.

This Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m., "The Rocky Horror Picture Show": 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour lands in West Palm Beach with the original, unedited film, a live shadow cast, and all the audience‑participation moments that have kept the cult classic thriving for half a century. Fans will get a bag of official Rocky Horror props (no outside props allowed) so they can Time Warp, throw toast, and shout back at the screen with abandon.

Special guests Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (Columbia), and Patricia Quinn (Magenta) will join the fun — and for superfans, the VIP Meet & Greet includes seats in the first four rows, a commemorative laminate, selfies with the stars, and autographs.

Costume contests, “Virgin” ceremonies, outrageous performances, and one unforgettable party are all on the bill. As Barry told me, “It’s just a party, Janet.” In other words — Palm Beach, get ready to go full Frank-N-Furter, full Magenta or your other favorite character from the cult classic.

Tickets start at $45.43 and are available through KravisCenter.org.

I sat down with Barry Bostwick to talk Palm Beach drivers, outrageous costumes, and the weirdest things fans have ever asked him to sign.

T.A. Walker interviews Barry Bostwick about "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour:

T.A. Walker

I’m excited you’re coming to the Kravis Center. If Brad Majors were visiting the Palm Beaches today, would he be more scandalized by our drivers, our iguanas, or our humidity?

Barry Bostwick

I think probably by the drivers. If you look at Brad’s attitude in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," he was always commenting on motorcycles – “What are they? They’re taking their life in their own hands.” I’d say the same thing applies in Palm Beach. Drivers are taking my life in their hands!

T.A. Walker

It all happens October 11 at 7 p.m. — the original, unedited version, with a shadow cast. It’s billed as “like you’ve never seen it before.” What does that mean? Will Palm Beach survive?

Barry Bostwick

Palm Beach will survive. In fact, it might bring a little levity — and maybe even some understanding for alternate lifestyles — to the area. There’s a place to have a party, and that’s with us. Brad says, “It’s just a party, Janet!” That’s all we’re trying to do: throw an amazing party with costume contests, Virgin ceremonies, throwing stuff, and gift bags. We create an atmosphere where the audience can be themselves — and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," audiences have been themselves for 50 years. They’re my weird family now.

T.A. Walker

You mentioned costumes. For people who are on the fence, should they play it safe or go full Magenta?

Barry Bostwick

Oh, no — go full Frank or full Magenta! Brads only work if you’re in underwear — with your Janet also in underwear. Otherwise, you don’t have a chance against a line of Frankenfurters on stage bringing attitude.

T.A. Walker

You’re doing a VIP meet-and-greet — first four rows, VIP laminate, selfies with you, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn, autographs before the show. What’s the weirdest thing someone’s asked you to sign?

Barry Bostwick

Their body. I’ve signed body parts — still attached, thank goodness. Sometimes they’ll get my signature tattooed. Once, in a sarcastic mood, I signed a man’s arm from shoulder to elbow — huge. He tattooed the entire thing. I felt a little ashamed… but hey, he’s living with Barry Bostwick forever now.

T.A. Walker

You’ve been Brad Majors for nearly 50 years. When you first filmed "Rocky Horror," did you ever guess people in Palm Beach would be doing the Time Warp in 2025?

Barry Bostwick

No! I didn’t think I’d make it past the ’70s personally. But Palm Beach is progressive and nimble-footed enough to learn it and keep it. And I’ve heard it’s been done at more weddings than the Macarena.

T.A. Walker

Is there one behind-the-scenes memory from filming that still makes you laugh?

Barry Bostwick

The last scene we shot was “Superheroes,” crawling in the dirt — very emotional for me. I had never been to London, and in the mid-’70s the glam rock and punk culture was wild. Even as a New Yorker, it was exciting and enticing — though I never dyed my hair or did a mohawk.

T.A. Walker

You were also on Spin City, Cougar Town... Any favorites?

Barry Bostwick

Spin City — six years is a lifetime in TV. Working with Michael J. Fox was incredible. He’s a brilliant wit, physical comedian, and actor. I learned so much from him.

T.A. Walker

I saw on your social media you make clocks — really interesting clocks?

Barry Bostwick

Yes — Time Warp clocks! I warp vinyl records with a propane torch, relabel them with “The Time Warp” single label, sign the back, and sell them at conventions or online.

T.A. Walker

Anything I haven’t asked?

Barry Bostwick

Only that I’m looking forward to Palm Beach. My wife will meet me there, we’ll sit on the beach for 12 hours, then I head to the next city. We’re doing 50 cities in a row! I live in Mount Dora — it’s artsy, open-minded, and we have an annual art tour called “Off the Beaten Track” every February.

