Banjo the green sea turtle’s journey of hope and recovery

Found entangled in fishing gear at the Pompano Beach Pier, Banjo was struggling to stay afloat when the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission intervened, bringing him to hospital
The Coastal Stewards
Banjo, the resilient green sea turtle, was rescued from a perilous situation—entangled in dangerous fishing gear (shown here) that restricted his movement.
BOCA RATON, Fla. — In a heartwarming story of resilience, Banjo, a juvenile green sea turtle, is on the mend after a dramatic rescue that captured the hearts of many.

Found entangled in fishing gear at the Pompano Beach Pier, Banjo was struggling to stay afloat when the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) intervened on April 4, bringing him to The Coastal Stewards Rehabilitation Hospital at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center.

Upon arrival, veterinarians discovered that Banjo's right flipper had been constricted by fishing line, causing significant damage, along with two hooks embedded in his tissue and a healing wound from a previous boat strike.

The veterinary team, led by Dr. Shelby Loos, removed the hooks and provided Banjo with the additional care he needs. While there are concerns about the potential need for amputation, Dr. Loos remains optimistic about his recovery.

