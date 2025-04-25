Banjo the green sea turtle’s journey of hope and recovery

BOCA RATON, Fla. — In a heartwarming story of resilience, Banjo, a juvenile green sea turtle, is on the mend after a dramatic rescue that captured the hearts of many.

Found entangled in fishing gear at the Pompano Beach Pier, Banjo was struggling to stay afloat when the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) intervened on April 4, bringing him to The Coastal Stewards Rehabilitation Hospital at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center.

Upon arrival, veterinarians discovered that Banjo's right flipper had been constricted by fishing line, causing significant damage, along with two hooks embedded in his tissue and a healing wound from a previous boat strike.

The veterinary team, led by Dr. Shelby Loos, removed the hooks and provided Banjo with the additional care he needs. While there are concerns about the potential need for amputation, Dr. Loos remains optimistic about his recovery.

