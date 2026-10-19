Ballet Palm Beach brings Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' to the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ballet Palm Beach is bringing one of literature's most iconic stories to the stage this month with its original production of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach.

The production runs Oct. 22 through Oct. 24 at the Marshall E. Rinker Sr. Playhouse and reimagines Mary Shelley's classic novel through contemporary ballet. Ballet Palm Beach describes the performance as a dramatic exploration of ambition, abandonment and identity. The company is the professional ballet company of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

WATCH BELOW: Ballet Palm Beach brings 'Frankenstein' to the Kravis Center

Inside Ballet Palm Beach's world-premiere 'Frankenstein'

According to Founding Artistic and Executive Director Colleen Smith, the story begins before Frankenstein's monster ever comes to life.

"It's a gorgeous production about Mary Shelley and her haunting book Frankenstein," Smith said.

During the broadcast, Smith explained how the famous story was born during a gathering at Lake Geneva.

"They were gathered together on the shores of Lake Geneva on a stormy night, and Lord Byron was reading ghost stories and said, 'You know what, guys, let's create our own ghost stories,' and she did," Smith said. "First science fiction novel ever written by an 18-year-old woman."

Dancer Leah Walker said audiences can expect something different from a traditional ballet.

"Most classical ballets are fantasy, but ours does follow the real story of Mary Shelley and her process as she writes it," Leah said. "It's a horror. It's a very contemporary, very artistic take."

The production is recommended for ages 9 and older and features two 45-minute acts separated by a 20-minute intermission.

For audiences looking for a Halloween-season experience with a local arts connection, the performance offers a fresh take on a familiar tale. The production combines historical elements from Mary Shelley's life with the themes that have made Frankenstein one of the most enduring stories ever written.

Tickets and performance information are available through Ballet Palm Beach and the Kravis Center.

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