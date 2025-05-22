Bald is Beautiful: Calusa Elementary shaves it for a cause at annual St. Baldrick’s event

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Calusa Elementary School will hold its 14th annual St. Baldrick’s charity event on Friday in a heartwarming display of community spirit and solidarity in the fight against childhood cancer.

The event aims to raise over $50,000, continuing the school's longstanding tradition of supporting children battling this devastating disease.

From early morning, the school grounds were filled with excitement as students, staff, parents, and community members gather to participate in various activities. The highlight of the event featured dozens of brave individuals voluntarily shaving their heads to stand in solidarity with children who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy treatments. This year, Calusa Elementary is proud to include Children With Hair Loss, an organization dedicated to providing wigs for children experiencing medically-related hair loss.

In the past 13 years, Calusa Elementary has raised over $568,000 for childhood cancer research and support initiatives, making a real difference in the lives of many families affected by this illness. This year’s event included numerous booths for donations, hair donations, and fun activities designed to engage and educate students about cancer awareness.

Two current students and one alumnus of Calusa Elementary are currently fighting cancer, and their presence at the event will serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of community support in the battle against this disease. As participants took turns on stage, the atmosphere was filled with encouragement and pride.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.