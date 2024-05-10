Baking a difference: Critically ill kids get their Dream Cakes

What to know:



Icing Smiles is a nonprofit giving critically ill kids Dream Cakes for birthdays

The organization also helps out siblings who often get neglected

There are various ways you can help

When a child has a critical illness, the entire family needs extra help and a good distraction. There is an organization called Icing Smiles that provides a sweet escape.

Tina Mike lives in Lake Worth. She said she donates about 25 hours a week to the not-for-profit, where she also serves as the giving coordinator.

Icing Smiles is a nationwide nonprofit organization that delivers dream cakes at no charge to kids impacted by critical illness.

In the last 14 years, Icing Smiles has baked 32,000 cakes and has 1,300 Suger Angels (bakers) who volunteer to make kids over-the-top Dream Cakes. The cakes are three-tiered and can be decorated any way the child wants.

Tina recently was asked to bake a Taylor Swift cake (someone she had to research because she wasn't familiar). She and the other Suger Angels bake from their homes.

You can support the organization, by sponsoring a cake or doing a bake sale. They will even set you up with a Facebook page. You can also become a Sugar Angel. They also bake "Fun Cakes" for special celebrations or achievements.

