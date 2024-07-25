Back to school uniform drive to supply kids on Saturday

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — The Inspirational Church of God presents The 2nd Annual Back to School Uniform Drive is an event that provides uniforms to students in the Tri-City Area. This event was established by Latorsha Green after seeing a need for this in the community. Multiple businesses provide school supplies to students but no one provides clothing.

This event will be held on July 27th at 6 p.m. at the Inspirational Church of God in South Bay, Florida. There will be door prizes, food, live gospel entertainment and more.

Cash App - $TheICOG (Be sure to put in the memo for Uniform Drive)

Go Fund Me - https://gofund.me/0092c25b

Cash dropped off at the church

