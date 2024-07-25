Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Back to school uniform drive to supply kids on Saturday

Uniform drive in South Bay
T.A. Walker
Uniform drive in South Bay.
Uniform drive in South Bay
Posted at 6:15 AM, Jul 25, 2024

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — The Inspirational Church of God presents The 2nd Annual Back to School Uniform Drive is an event that provides uniforms to students in the Tri-City Area. This event was established by Latorsha Green after seeing a need for this in the community. Multiple businesses provide school supplies to students but no one provides clothing.   

This event will be held on July 27th at 6 p.m. at the Inspirational Church of God in South Bay, Florida. There will be door prizes, food, live gospel entertainment and more.

  • Cash App - $TheICOG (Be sure to put in the memo for Uniform Drive)  
  • Go Fund Me - https://gofund.me/0092c25b
  • Cash dropped off at the church

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Could you email me at tawalker@wptv.com?

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.