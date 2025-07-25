Back-to-school: Tax savings, teacher celebration and sneaker drive for students

WELLINGTON, Fla. — As students across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast prepare to head back to the classroom in August, The Mall at Wellington Green is launching a series of impactful events and initiatives to support families, educators, and children in need this back-to-school season.

Month-long tax holiday offers relief for shoppers

For the first time, Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will span an entire month. From Aug. 1 through Aug.31, shoppers can enjoy tax-free purchases on a variety of school essentials including:



School supplies priced at $50 or less

priced at $50 or less Clothing, footwear, and accessories priced at $100 or less

priced at $100 or less Learning aids and puzzles priced at $30 or less

priced at $30 or less Computers and accessories priced at $1,500 or less (for non-commercial, personal use)

Shoppers are encouraged to visit the Florida Department of Revenue's official site here for more information.

A sneaker drive with a purpose

Now through Aug. 8, the Back to School Sneaker Drive—in partnership with the Wellington Community Foundation—is helping local children step confidently into the new school year.

Guests are invited to visit Grand Court at the mall to select a tag from a display board, each representing a child in Wellington. The tag includes the child’s name, age, and shoe size. Shoppers can then purchase a new pair of sneakers and return them, with the tag attached, to Starbucks at the mall.

Toasting the teachers who shape our future

On Friday, Aug. 1, The Mall at Wellington Green, in collaboration with the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, will host a private appreciation event honoring 200 local teachers. The event, titled "A Toast to Teachers," offers a moment of celebration before educators return to their classrooms on Monday, Aug. 11. Teachers will participate in a fashion show, have brunch bites and mimosas and listen to music from a live DJ.

