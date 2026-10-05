Back to Basics Angel Program seeks help to provide holiday gifts for 10,000 Palm Beach County children

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While many people are just beginning to think about the holidays, volunteers with Back to Basics are already hard at work making sure thousands of Palm Beach County children have gifts to open this Christmas.

The nonprofit's annual Angel Program provides new sneakers, socks, underwear, and a toy to children in need throughout the county. Each year, the organization serves more than 10,000 children through the effort.

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"We work directly with the schools to provide gifts for kids in need throughout Palm Beach County," said Kelly Enriquez, executive director for Back to Basics. "We provide new sneakers, socks, underwear, and a toy for all of them."

Because of the large number of children served, preparations begin months before the holiday season arrives. Some gifts are already being sorted and wrapped as volunteers work to get ahead of the demand.

"The biggest part of our program is we can depend on the community to adopt these children," Kelly said. "About 7,000 will go out to the community each year and the rest of them we do in-house."

The organization is encouraging local residents, businesses and civic groups to participate by adopting children, donating gifts or volunteering their time.

Back to Basics is also celebrating another successful community initiative. The nonprofit recently completed its annual school uniform drive, which provided approximately 20,000 uniforms to students at more than 60 elementary and middle schools throughout Palm Beach County.

"We serve over 60 schools here in Palm Beach County," said board member Mike O'Dell. "Many of the children who go to school are required to have uniforms, and they just don't have the financial wherewithal to do that."

Volunteers say community support is essential to the success of both programs and helps ensure local children have the resources they need to thrive both in school and during the holiday season.

"You're helping those in need, and this is a great way to have your children learn the generosity and the joy of giving," Santa Claus joked during WPTV's Shining A Light visit.

As the holiday season approaches, Back to Basics hopes more people will step forward to help make Christmas brighter for thousands of Palm Beach County children.

