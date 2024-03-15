Authors hosting book signing and pizza party in Vero Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Writers Window Pane Critique Group meets weeklyat the Indian River County Main Library in Vero Beach. Many in the group are self-published authors and they discuss the difficulties in self-promotion, what inspires them and critique each other's writing.
"I can't imagine writing now without having those people to critique my work and take a look at it and say, well, you're well off here or that was really great," Walter Ledwith, Vero Beach short story and play author, said.
The group is having a book signing at the Italian American Civic Association on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday night is pizza night at the club and many of the authors, and native New Yorkers, said it's the best pizza in Vero Beach.