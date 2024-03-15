Authors hosting book signing and pizza party in Vero Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Writers Window Pane Critique Group meets weeklyat the Indian River County Main Library in Vero Beach. Many in the group are self-published authors and they discuss the difficulties in self-promotion, what inspires them and critique each other's writing.

"I can't imagine writing now without having those people to critique my work and take a look at it and say, well, you're well off here or that was really great," Walter Ledwith, Vero Beach short story and play author, said.

WPTV Walter Ledwith, Vero Beach short story and play author, talks about how the group has helped him as a writer.

The group is having a book signing at the Italian American Civic Association on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday night is pizza night at the club and many of the authors, and native New Yorkers, said it's the best pizza in Vero Beach.