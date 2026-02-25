Artists bring plein air magic to Lighthouse ArtCenter’s 13th Annual Plein Air Festival

JUPITER, Fla. — Thirty nationally recognized artists are setting up their easels along one of Palm Beach County’s most iconic landmarks for the kickoff of Lighthouse ArtCenter’s 13th Annual Plein Air Festival.

The weeklong celebration of outdoor painting begins Sunday, March 1 at 9 a.m. with a Paint Out Competition at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. The event invites artists to capture local landscapes “en plein air” — French for “in the open air” — as spectators watch canvases come to life in real time.

Throughout the festival, which runs through March 7, the public can attend free demonstrations, meet artists, and purchase completed pieces at Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s exhibitions, classes, and outreach programs serving underserved youth, veterans, and individuals with special needs.

The Plein Air Festival will feature live painting demonstrations, including the kickoff at the lighthouse where artists will paint against a backdrop of the historic structure and the scenic inlet. Viewers can expect to see works evolve throughout the morning — offering a rare glimpse into the immediacy and energy of outdoor painting.

Organizers said the festival’s roots are tied to the French impressionists, who popularized plein-air painting in the late 19th century thanks to the invention of portable paint tubes.

For a full schedule of events, visit lighthousearts.org/pleinair.

