ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival returns for 40th anniversary with extraordinary exhibition

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary, inviting art enthusiasts and families alike to immerse themselves in a world of creativity.

Recognized as one of the top art shows in the nation, this annual festival will take place at the Gardens North County District Park and is expected to attract thousands of visitors.

With over 250 fine artists from across the country participating, this year's event promises an extraordinary juried exhibition showcasing a diverse range of artistic disciplines. From ceramics and painting to photography and sculpture, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists and witness their work firsthand.

In addition to the fine arts showcase, the festival features interactive exhibits, live music performances, and the popular ArtiGras Sysco Chef Showcase, where culinary artists will demonstrate their skills and offer tastings of their delicious creations. Families will delight in the ArtiKids Zone, a dedicated space where children can engage in art activities and crafts.

Attractions at ArtiGras



ArtiGras Sysco Chef Showcase:

A full kitchen, provided by Kitchen Concepts & More, where attendees can enjoy live food demonstrations and tastings.

Experience the art of food and satisfy your palate with various creations. The ArtiKids Zone:

An interactive area for children featuring an onsite playground.

Favorite ArtiKids vendors will provide take-home art crafts for children of all ages. Fine Arts Area:

Features over 250 national, regional, and local fine artists, making it a top-rated art show.

Guests can meet the artists and see their work up close.

Artists compete for over $22,000 in awards across various categories including painting, photography, sculpture, and more. Emerging Artists:

Showcasing new talent from the Palm Beach area, including artists who have trained under experienced professionals.

Patrons can view and purchase art created locally.

Tickets

Admission to the festival is $15 in advance and $20 at the gate, with free entry for children 12 and under.

Parking

Free parking is available at Fairway Office Center (southwest corner of PGA Boulevard and the Turnpike), along with complimentary shuttles to the festival grounds.

7108 Fairway Dr Suite 123, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Pet Information

No dogs or pets are allowed inside the gated festival.

Additional Information

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.artigras.org

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.