ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival organizers seeking 'enthusiastic' high school volunteers

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival is back this Saturday and Sunday and is getting ready to present a vibrant celebration of art and culture at Gardens North County District Park in Palm Beach Gardens.

Running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, attendees can explore the diverse world of art with over 275 artists showcasing their talents across 12 categories.

The festival organizers are on the lookout for enthusiastic high school volunteers to help bring the event to life. ArtiGras relies on the dedication of approximately 600 volunteers to ensure its smooth operation, making it an excellent opportunity for students to contribute to their community and earn valuable community service hours.

"We're always still looking for good volunteers. You come out, it's a great way to get those community service hours. We'll give you a shirt. We'll feed you good food and you get to be outside," Noel Martinez, CEO of the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, said. "It's such a great way to volunteer."

Tickets are $5 cheaper in advance and kids 12 and younger are free.

For more information about ArtiGras, click here.