Aquarobics helps people with developmental differences

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hope4Mobility provides kids with developmental differences treatments to help children reach their speech, occupational and physical therapy goals using aquatic therapy.

The West Palm Beach-based organization operates out of an indoor swimming facility called Small Fish Big Fish Swim School.

"[Aqua therapy gets] them through injuries, get them through disabilities and it's the most rewarding job there is," said Melissa Taylor, who operates the swimming school.

Taylor said the clients just keep improving.

"We use scaffolding and we just keep building upon individual skills and being creative," she said. "So this place was built just to help people think out of the box creativity. So, wherever there's a will, there's a way, and that's what we're trying to develop."

The organizers said that because of the coronavirus pandemic fundraising has been challenging and have set up a GoFundMe page.