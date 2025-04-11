American Humane Society to unveil new 15-acre animal sanctuary in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. — The American Humane Society, formally known as American Humane, is set to unveil its newest project on Monday.

The project is a 15-acre animal sanctuary designed to serve as a national model for compassionate care and emergency response.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Monday, April 14 at 11 a.m., marking the official opening of the transformative rescue center.

Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane, will lead the ceremony and provide an overview of the sanctuary’s mission and impact.

Among the sanctuary’s groundbreaking programs is the first-ever residential Pups4Patriots Service Dog Training initiative. The program pairs highly trained service dogs with veterans coping with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injuries, continuing the legacy of the Lois Pope Center for Military Affairs.

American Humane Society Pups4Patriots service dog training initiative will be at American Humane Society's new animal sanctuary.

The facility will also serve as a national hub for Disaster Response and Animal Rescue Training, preparing volunteers and first responders for deployment in the wake of hurricanes, floods, and other natural disasters. The goal is to ensure rapid, effective aid for animals in distress when they need it most.

Future expansions to the sanctuary include a multispecies barn, farm paddocks, and a veterinary triage center, all designed to accommodate and treat a variety of animals in need.

American Humane Society A view of the Betty White Healing Garden, a peaceful space honoring the late actress and animal welfare champion.

A standout feature is the Betty White Healing Garden, a peaceful space honoring the late actress and animal welfare champion. White had a 70-year relationship with American Humane, serving as a board member and vocal supporter of the organization’s No Animals Were Harmed program.

